The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case saw a new turn as Heard's attorneys recently approached the judge to begin a fresh trial due to the mistaken identity of one of the jurors. Meanwhile, Depp's lawyers have urged the judge to not do the same.
Apparently, the court had summoned a 77-year-old man to witness the case as one of the juries. But the man who appeared instead of him was his 52-year-old son, who has the same name and lives at the same address, an AP report stated.
After the incident came to light, Amber's lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredhoft asked the Virgina judge to set aside the earlier verdict and start a fresh trial.
Johnny's lawyers, meanwhile, asserted that it's too late for Amber's team to object over the juror's identity. “If her team had concerns, they should have spoken up at the time of the trial, "Johnny's team said.
The AP report also stated that judge Penney Azcarate is yet to respond to whether she would order a 2nd trial.
Amber will not be able to pay a massive sum: Lawyer
Earlier this month, the jury found that Amber defamed Johnny in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, where she claimed that the actor had hit her, and awarded significantly more damages to him. The jury awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and about $5 million dollars in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Amber was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.
However, Amber's lawyer has already hinted that the actor will not be able to pay a massive sum of $ 8 million to Johnny.
It's a lie: Amber Heard
Meanwhile, Heard from the beginning stated that ‘she stands by every word of her testimony.’
In an interview just after the trial, Amber Heard said she did not regret her testimony in the defamation trial. When the host asked about Depp's claim, Heard commented, “Yes, it is" a lie.
In her interview, Amber also blamed the social media's role in the decision of her trial.
She assured that she understood why the jury rules in favour of the Pirates' of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp. Heard also pointed out that she felt it was unfair how the extended negative social media coverage was imposed on her.
