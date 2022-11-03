Amber Heard leaving Twitter related to Elon Musk taking over? Find out here

Amber Heard leaving Twitter related to Elon Musk taking over? Find out here2 min read . 10:14 PM IST
- Heard has deactivated her Twitter account only days after Elon Musk took charge of the micro-blogging platform
If Amber Heard's much publicised defamation trial with former husband Johnny Depp wasn't enough, now Twitter is abuzz to understand if the Aquaman actress's deactivating her Twitter profile if linked to Tesla CEO Elon Musk taking over the reigns.
If Amber Heard's much publicised defamation trial with former husband Johnny Depp wasn't enough, now Twitter is abuzz to understand if the Aquaman actress's deactivating her Twitter profile if linked to Tesla CEO Elon Musk taking over the reigns.
Coincidental or not, Heard has deactivated her Twitter account only days after Elon Musk took charge of the micro-blogging platform. For the uninitiated, Heard was reportedly in a relationship with Elon Musk in October 2017.
Coincidental or not, Heard has deactivated her Twitter account only days after Elon Musk took charge of the micro-blogging platform. For the uninitiated, Heard was reportedly in a relationship with Elon Musk in October 2017.
Heard has also been subject to rude, harsh and massive trolling on social media during and after her defamation case televised trial that had several hooked on. The actor hasn't really been active on social media post the verdict in the case.
Heard has also been subject to rude, harsh and massive trolling on social media during and after her defamation case televised trial that had several hooked on. The actor hasn't really been active on social media post the verdict in the case.
Mashable has quoted a report which says that Amber Heard and her daughter Oonagh Paige have now moved to a little hamlet in Spain's Mallorca after the lawsuit ended.
Mashable has quoted a report which says that Amber Heard and her daughter Oonagh Paige have now moved to a little hamlet in Spain's Mallorca after the lawsuit ended.
She has apparently been leading a quiet life in a community of fewer than 2,000 people. A home with a price tag of 2.8 million euros has been rented by the actress.
She has apparently been leading a quiet life in a community of fewer than 2,000 people. A home with a price tag of 2.8 million euros has been rented by the actress.
The actor is still subject to online trolling. News of her Twitter exit has gone viral on the micro-blogging site. A Twitter user wrote, " Musk taking over Twitter has one benefit.... the queen of delusion and toxicity #AmberHeard is leaving #Twitter"
The actor is still subject to online trolling. News of her Twitter exit has gone viral on the micro-blogging site. A Twitter user wrote, " Musk taking over Twitter has one benefit.... the queen of delusion and toxicity #AmberHeard is leaving #Twitter"
Another wrote, "Apparently #AmberHeard can't afford the check mark anymore. Probably why she left."
Another wrote, "Apparently #AmberHeard can't afford the check mark anymore. Probably why she left."
The highly publicised defamation trial is being adapted into a film. Titled 'Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial', the film is set to debut exclusively on the free Tubi streaming service. The film stars Mark Hapka (Parallels, Days of Our Lives) as Depp and Megan Davis (Alone in the Dark) as Heard, Variety reported.
The highly publicised defamation trial is being adapted into a film. Titled 'Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial', the film is set to debut exclusively on the free Tubi streaming service. The film stars Mark Hapka (Parallels, Days of Our Lives) as Depp and Megan Davis (Alone in the Dark) as Heard, Variety reported.
The trial, which took the internet by storm, went on for about six weeks and was held in USA's Virginia. Depp won the highly-publicised defamation case and was awarded USD 10 million in compensatory damages and USD 5 million in punitive damages. Amber Heard, on the other hand, was awarded USD 2 million in compensatory damages.
The trial, which took the internet by storm, went on for about six weeks and was held in USA's Virginia. Depp won the highly-publicised defamation case and was awarded USD 10 million in compensatory damages and USD 5 million in punitive damages. Amber Heard, on the other hand, was awarded USD 2 million in compensatory damages.
The couple that called it quits in 2016 battled in court over an article Amber Heard wrote in the year 2018 in which she described dealing with domestic abuse (without mentioning Johnny's name).
The couple that called it quits in 2016 battled in court over an article Amber Heard wrote in the year 2018 in which she described dealing with domestic abuse (without mentioning Johnny's name).
After the article's release, Depp sued Heard for USD 50 million in damages. Proceedings of the trial began in April and the verdict was out on June 1, declaring Depp victorious. The jury found that Amber Heard could not support her allegations against Depp with any substantial proof and thus noted that her abuse claims were false when she published the article.
After the article's release, Depp sued Heard for USD 50 million in damages. Proceedings of the trial began in April and the verdict was out on June 1, declaring Depp victorious. The jury found that Amber Heard could not support her allegations against Depp with any substantial proof and thus noted that her abuse claims were false when she published the article.
However, the jury also found that Depp had on one occasion defamed Heard, thus awarding her USD 2 million in compensatory damages.
However, the jury also found that Depp had on one occasion defamed Heard, thus awarding her USD 2 million in compensatory damages.