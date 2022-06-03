Actress Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredhoft said that the actress was unable to pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp more than $10 million in damages, after the US jury took the side of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star in a bitter defamation trial. This development comes following the high-profile televised court battle that ended Wednesday when a seven-person jury found that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had defamed each other, but weighed in far more strongly with Depp.

