Amber Heard, who must pay Johnny Depp $10 million, sells home for $1.05 million2 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 07:05 AM IST
The house changed hands for $1.05 million on July 18. Amber Heard paid $570,000 for the house in 2019
The house changed hands for $1.05 million on July 18. Amber Heard paid $570,000 for the house in 2019
Listen to this article
Amber Heard has sold her California desert hideaway almost two months after Johnny Depp won his shocking defamation case against her. California's Yucca Valley estate, which has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and stands on six acres of property, was sold off-market.