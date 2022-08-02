Amber Heard has sold her California desert hideaway almost two months after Johnny Depp won his shocking defamation case against her. California's Yucca Valley estate, which has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and stands on six acres of property, was sold off-market.

According to public records, the house changed hands for $1.05 million on July 18. The 36-year-old actress paid $570,000 for the house in 2019. She has made a sizable profit out of the deal.

Based in New Jersey, the new owners are Rickard and Carol-Jeanette Jorgensen, who founded Jorgensen & Company LLC. They also own property in Nevada, according to The New York Post. It is unclear how the Jorgensens discovered the off-market home or if there’s a direct connection to Heard.

Front doors made of solid iron, a kitchen with a double griddle stove, and wiring for a surround sound system throughout the house are among the amenities. The main bedroom has a soaking tub, large stone dual sinks, and two walk-in closets. The garage, meanwhile, measures about 1,200 square feet.

Also Read: Amber Heard asks judge to ‘dismiss’ verdict in defamation case against Johnny Depp

The estate, which covers more than 2,450 square feet, was touted in the prior listing as "the opportunity to acquire a once in a lifetime home." The estate features a 110-foot designed bridge that connects to a hilltop gazebo and offers views of rocks, mountains, and the desert.

In addition to $350,000 in punitive damages, Amber Heard was requested to pay Johnny Depp $10.35 million in compensatory damages.

Also Read: Like Amber Heard, this Indian actor received a marriage proposal, albeit as 'salaried wife'

Depp previously sold a series of prints he made of Hollywood and rock legends to a UK gallery network for about £3 million. Amber Heard, his ex-wife, is the target of a nasty legal dispute between the 59-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star and her.

Depp posted on Instagram that the prints would soon be available for purchase online at Castle Fine Art, which operates a network of UK galleries. A picture of Depp working on a portrait of singer Bob Dylan was published online by the art dealer.

It said that the collection of prints called "Friends & Heroes" was "a testament to those he has known well and others who have inspired him as a person".

The gallery quoted Depp as saying: "My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves."

(With agency inputs)