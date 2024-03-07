Ambush, barrage of bullets: CCTV footage captures final moments of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar
According to the CCTV footage of the last moments of Khalistani separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, he was ambushed at parking lot in Gurudwara before being killed by gunmen
Deceased Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Nijjar, was ambushed and his car was blocked by a white sedan car minutes before killers sprayed multiple bullets at him at the Guru Nanak Sikh gurdwara in British Columbia (BC), Canada in June last year.
