Active Stocks
Thu Mar 07 2024 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 3.90%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,203.50 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.35 1.39%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,896.25 -3.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.35 0.31%
Business News/ News / World/  Ambush, barrage of bullets: CCTV footage captures final moments of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar
BackBack

Ambush, barrage of bullets: CCTV footage captures final moments of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar

Livemint

According to the CCTV footage of the last moments of Khalistani separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, he was ambushed at parking lot in Gurudwara before being killed by gunmen

Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. (HT)Premium
Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. (HT)

Deceased Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Nijjar, was ambushed and his car was blocked by a white sedan car minutes before killers sprayed multiple bullets at him at the Guru Nanak Sikh gurdwara in British Columbia (BC), Canada in June last year. 

The CCTV recording of the parking lot shows how Nijjar's car was blocked by a white sedan at the exit gate of the parking lot. As soon as, Nijjar's pickup idled behind the white vehicle, two people appeared in the footage firing their guns aiming at Nijjar's vehicle, ‘The Globe and Mail’ said in its report after viewing the CCTV footage.

According to ‘The Globe and Mail’ report, “the ambush began in a parking lot of a Surrey, B.C., temple with a barrage of bullets, after which the two gunmen fled down a side street on foot."

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Mar 2024, 05:15 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App