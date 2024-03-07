Deceased Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Nijjar, was ambushed and his car was blocked by a white sedan car minutes before killers sprayed multiple bullets at him at the Guru Nanak Sikh gurdwara in British Columbia (BC), Canada in June last year.

The CCTV recording of the parking lot shows how Nijjar's car was blocked by a white sedan at the exit gate of the parking lot. As soon as, Nijjar's pickup idled behind the white vehicle, two people appeared in the footage firing their guns aiming at Nijjar's vehicle, ‘The Globe and Mail’ said in its report after viewing the CCTV footage.

According to ‘The Globe and Mail’ report, “the ambush began in a parking lot of a Surrey, B.C., temple with a barrage of bullets, after which the two gunmen fled down a side street on foot."

(More to come)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!