Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Ambush, barrage of bullets: CCTV footage captures final moments of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar

Ambush, barrage of bullets: CCTV footage captures final moments of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar

Livemint

According to the CCTV footage of the last moments of Khalistani separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, he was ambushed at parking lot in Gurudwara before being killed by gunmen

Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. (HT)

Deceased Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Nijjar, was ambushed and his car was blocked by a white sedan car minutes before killers sprayed multiple bullets at him at the Guru Nanak Sikh gurdwara in British Columbia (BC), Canada in June last year.

The CCTV recording of the parking lot shows how Nijjar's car was blocked by a white sedan at the exit gate of the parking lot. As soon as, Nijjar's pickup idled behind the white vehicle, two people appeared in the footage firing their guns aiming at Nijjar's vehicle, ‘The Globe and Mail’ said in its report after viewing the CCTV footage.

According to ‘The Globe and Mail’ report, “the ambush began in a parking lot of a Surrey, B.C., temple with a barrage of bullets, after which the two gunmen fled down a side street on foot."

(More to come)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.