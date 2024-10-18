Amelia, George most sought-after British Royal baby names, where William and Harry stand?

  • Harry's name is in the 7th spot in ranking, compared to William's, which is in the 9th spot.

Updated18 Oct 2024, 07:57 PM IST
In 2022, 2,403 infants were named Harry, while 1,806 were named William.
In 2022, 2,403 infants were named Harry, while 1,806 were named William.(Reuters / Bing Guan)

Picking up a name for an upcoming child is a big deal for parents-to-be. According to research by GIGAcalculator, over one in six wait to decide until the day their baby arrives.

With late Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, recently announced her second pregnancy, British Royals are excited to find out what the new baby will be named.

Also Read | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Portugal home fuels ‘Rival Royals’ talk

Married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice — ninth in line for the British throne — gave birth to her first child in 2021 and named her Sienna. She ranks as the 12th most popular girl's name, and it will be interesting to see what impact her little one will have on baby name trends.

The experts at GIGAcalculator have analysed a list of royal-inspired baby names.

The data says Prince Harry beats Prince William in naming popularity. Harry's name is in the 7th spot in ranking, compared to William's, which is in the 9th spot. In 2022, 2,403 infants were named Harry, while 1,806 were named William.

Popular names:

According to experts, Amelia is the most popular royal-inspired baby girl name, with 2,884 girls being given this name in 2022 alone.

Also Read | What Charles-Camilla, William-Kate, Harry-Meghan eat

Looking at more details, the British Royal's name is of German origin and means ‘labour’. Approximately 680,801 people bear this name worldwide, most prevalent in Mexico.

The second most royal-inspired name is Isla, with 2,613 babies born bearing this name in 2022. It has Scottish origins, meaning island, and due to the difficulty in pronouncing the name, only 7,667 people are named Isla globally.

The third most popular royal-inspired baby name is Lily, with 2,281 Lilys being born in 2022. The name is most prevalent in the United States but is also popular in England and Wales.

On the other hand, George reigns as the most popular royal name in England, with 3,699 babies named in 2022. Approximately 3.95 million people bear the name George worldwide, and it has become the 98th most common name overall.

Also Read | Prince Harry will not meet King Charles, brother William on his London trip

The second popular name for male toddler is William, as it has been the namesake for six Kings in English history.

Following this, the most popular name is Arthur, with 3,603 babies born with the name in 2022. According to GIGAcalculator, there are also over 1.2 million Arthurs worldwide.

Last but not least, the third most popular royal name is Oscar, with 3,603 babies named across England and Wales. Around 2.9 million people named Oscar worldwide, with Mexico favouring it the most, according to the report.

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 07:57 PM IST
