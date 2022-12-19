Amended competition law to help businesses with patents

India has allowed product patents in all sectors, including pharmaceuticals, since 2005, but patents are only granted if they meet the criteria of novelty and utility and represent a significant improvement over existing technology. This stringent test prevents companies from obtaining patent rights through minor modifications to existing technology and gaining a market monopoly. Additionally, the government can require an IPR holder to grant a production license to a third party in the public interest. The standing committee’s proposal clarifies that the reasonable use of intellectual property rights should not result in accusations of abuse of dominance.

