'America does not do coronations': Nikki Haley hopes to stop Donald Trump's march to nomination in New Hampshire
As the last major challenger in Donald Trump's way, Nikki Haley is hoping New Hampshire voters feel so strongly about keeping the former president away from the White House that they turn out to support her in large numbers
MANCHESTER (NEW HAMPSHIRE) : As the last major challenger in Donald Trump's way, Nikki Haley is hoping New Hampshire voters feel so strongly about keeping the former president away from the White House that they turn out to support her in large numbers.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message