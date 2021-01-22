America emerges disunited but intact

So it ended, so it begins. We ought to give ourselves a moment this weekend to take pleasure in the end of a strange, grinding era and rejoice in the continuance of something we had blithely taken for granted: the peaceful transfer of presidential power. That jewel in our crown had been there a long time; we’d neglected the binding wire and setting and it came loose. The aim of the inauguration was to show it is back in place, immovably, as are our institutions, and our 200-year-old way of moving forward in the world.