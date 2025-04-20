America has an imperial presidency

Out of the 19th century comes the idea that the frontier should always be expanding, including by seizing other countries’ territory. “We’re taking it back," Mr Trump growled of the Panama Canal, in his inaugural speech. America must be “a growing nation", he added, one that “increases our wealth, expands our territory". Although this might reflect a passing enthusiasm, presidents have not talked like that for a century. The only one of his predecessors Mr Trump spent any time on in the speech was that “great president" William McKinley, whose term began in 1897. Mr Trump is not a reader of presidential biographies. He is not about to make bimetallism the issue of the day (though both he and the first lady do now have their own competing currencies). But it was a revealing choice.