America is back,’ but Europe has moved

America is back,’ but Europe has moved4 min read . 04:16 PM IST
Macron and Merkel respond coolly to Biden, and public opinion backs them
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Macron and Merkel respond coolly to Biden, and public opinion backs them
President Biden set out to declare a triumphant US return to the trans-Atlantic alliance. “America is back," the president said in his speech this week to the Munich Security Conference. The leaders of France and Germany promptly made it clear that the four years of the Trump presidency had changed the relationship.
France’s President Emmanuel Macron renewed his call for Europe’s “strategic autonomy," which would require the Continent to be prepared to defend itself. Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel bluntly stated that the interests of the US and Europe wouldn’t always converge, which most listeners took as a reference to the European Union’s recent trade pact with China, along with Germany’s determination to complete the Nord Stream 2 natural-gas pipeline from Russia. The US may be back, but it can’t expect to reclaim its old seat at the head of the table.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.