America is back,’ but Europe has moved

France’s President Emmanuel Macron renewed his call for Europe’s “strategic autonomy," which would require the Continent to be prepared to defend itself. Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel bluntly stated that the interests of the US and Europe wouldn’t always converge, which most listeners took as a reference to the European Union’s recent trade pact with China, along with Germany’s determination to complete the Nord Stream 2 natural-gas pipeline from Russia. The US may be back, but it can’t expect to reclaim its old seat at the head of the table.

