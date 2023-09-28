American Airlines’ female flight attendant found dead in hotel with sock in her mouth

A female flight attendant of American Airlines was found dead in a hotel room at Philadelphia International Airport with a sock in her mouth, said a report by NYpost.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 66-year-old woman, a resident of Las Vegas, was discovered unresponsive by cleaning staff at the Philadelphia Airport Marriott on Monday evening. Later, medics pronounced her dead around 10:40 pm.

According to media reports citing police, there were no signs of forced entry or a struggle and no weapons were found inside the room, but the woman suffered a sudden death.

From inside the hotel room, sealed prescription bottles were found.

She was on several medications, as per the reports.

No arrests have been made yet.

The cause of death is not known yet.

As the woman's death is considered suspicious, it is being probed by the police department's Homicide Detectives Division, said the NYpost.com report.

Her body was taken to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office and the results of an autopsy are awaited.

The flight attendant "passed away suddenly" while on a layover in Philadelphia. She had worked for the airline for 25 years, American Airlines said in an internal memo.

"The well-being of our team members is our top priority, and we will ensure that all those affected by this tragic loss have the support they need," American Airlines said.

"Our thoughts are with the family and colleagues, and we're doing everything we can to ensure all affected have the support they need during this difficult time," American Airlines said in a statement. "We will continue to cooperate fully with local law enforcement in their investigation."

In June, an American Airlines flight attendant had died when she collapsed mid-flight on an overseas trip back to the US. She worked with the airline for 38 years.

She unexpectedly collapsed on a flight from Venice to Philadelphia aboard a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

