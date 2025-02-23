American Airlines Flight AA292, en route from New York (JFK) to New Delhi (DEL) with 285 passengers, made an emergency diversion to Rome’s Fiumicino Airport following a reported bomb threat onboard.

The aircraft, a Boeing 777-300ER, was scheduled for a non-stop transcontinental flight to India. However, mid-flight, crew members were alerted to a potential explosive device onboard, prompting them to initiate aviation security protocols.

American Airlines confirms security threat According to UK News in Pictures, an American Airlines spokesperson confirmed the bomb threat, stating: “American Airlines Flight AA292, operating from New York to Delhi, has been diverted to Rome due to a potential security threat onboard. We are working closely with local authorities and will provide updates as the situation develops. We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our passengers.”

Passengers and crew safe As of now, no injuries or disturbances have been reported. The flight crew has instructed all passengers to remain seated while authorities handle the situation.

Flight tracking shows diversion Real-time aviation trackers like FlightRadar24 and AirNav Radar confirmed the flight's unscheduled route change, showing its diversion towards Rome for an emergency landing.

Italian authorities on high alert Emergency response teams at Aeroporti di Roma and Italian law enforcement agencies are preparing to manage the situation upon landing. Specialised bomb disposal units are expected to conduct a thorough inspection of the aircraft.