American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi, with 285 flyers, diverted to Rome due to bomb threat: Report

  • American Airlines Flight AA292, traveling from New York to New Delhi with 285 passengers, was diverted to Rome due to a reported bomb threat onboard. The Boeing 777-300ER was mid-flight when crew members were alerted to a potential explosive device, prompting immediate security measures.

Published23 Feb 2025, 09:20 PM IST
Flight tracking data confirmed the diversion of the American Airlines flight AA292. Representative Image.

American Airlines Flight AA292, en route from New York (JFK) to New Delhi (DEL) with 285 passengers, made an emergency diversion to Rome’s Fiumicino Airport following a reported bomb threat onboard.

The aircraft, a Boeing 777-300ER, was scheduled for a non-stop transcontinental flight to India. However, mid-flight, crew members were alerted to a potential explosive device onboard, prompting them to initiate aviation security protocols.

American Airlines confirms security threat

According to UK News in Pictures, an American Airlines spokesperson confirmed the bomb threat, stating: “American Airlines Flight AA292, operating from New York to Delhi, has been diverted to Rome due to a potential security threat onboard. We are working closely with local authorities and will provide updates as the situation develops. We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our passengers.”

Passengers and crew safe

As of now, no injuries or disturbances have been reported. The flight crew has instructed all passengers to remain seated while authorities handle the situation.

Flight tracking shows diversion

Real-time aviation trackers like FlightRadar24 and AirNav Radar confirmed the flight's unscheduled route change, showing its diversion towards Rome for an emergency landing.

Italian authorities on high alert

Emergency response teams at Aeroporti di Roma and Italian law enforcement agencies are preparing to manage the situation upon landing. Specialised bomb disposal units are expected to conduct a thorough inspection of the aircraft.

Further updates will follow as the situation develops.

First Published:23 Feb 2025, 09:20 PM IST
