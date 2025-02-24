An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi safely landed in Rome on Sunday afternoon after being diverted due to a security concern, which was later determined to be "non-credible," according to the airline.

American Airlines stated that Flight 292 was inspected by law enforcement upon arrival at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport and was subsequently cleared to continue its journey.

It didn't clarify the cause of the security concern, but added an inspection was required by protocol before the flight could land in New Delhi, as reported by AP.

“The flight will stay in Rome overnight to allow for required crew rest before continuing to Delhi as soon as possible tomorrow," the airline said.

Here's what passengers said As reported by AP, Neeraj Chopra, one of the passengers on board, said the captain announced that the plane had to turn around about three hours before it was supposed to land in New Delhi because of a change in “security status.”

Chopra, who was traveling from Detroit to visit family, described the mood on the plane as calm after the initial announcement but said he began to feel stressed when the captain later announced that fighter jets would be escorting their plane to Rome.

“I felt a little panic of, okay, what’s going on here?” Chopra told the AP. “There’s got to be like something bigger going on here.”

Passenger Jonathan Bacon, 22, from Dayton, Ohio, started paying attention to the flight tracker on the seatback in front of him after the captain’s announcement of a “diversion due to a security issue,” observing the plane’s sharp turn away from New Delhi and route back toward Rome.

Passengers had no internet connection for much of the flight, Bacon said, with only some spotty access that clued them into early reports of the situation about two hours before landing, as reported by AP.

