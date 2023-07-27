A flight in New York returned to the John F Kennedy airport , two hours after departing to unload a ‘disruptive’ passenger, who reportedly called one of the cabin crew a ‘waiter’.

According to New York Post, the ‘disruptive’ passenger is one Joel Ghansham, who was travelling business class on Flight 2557 was bound for Georgetown, Guyana.

The report states that Ghansham asked a flight attendant for help putting his luggage in the overhead cabin because he reportedly recently underwent spine surgery.

​“He said, ‘No, I don’t do that.’ He said, ‘I don’t get paid that kind of money but if you don’t like it there is always another airline,’" Ghansham, who was seated in business class, told the outlet.

Another crew member then reportedly helped him with the luggage.

Ghansham further narrated that later during the flight, for beverage services, the same cabin crew had leaned back toward Ghansham.

“He asked me if I wanted something to drink but I didn’t respond because I didn’t want to cause a scene, and he asked again and I said, ‘No thank you, waiter,’" Ghansham a ‘cultural activist’ told Stabroek News.

This is when a seemingly pride war broke out.

New York Post reports that the crew member responded that he was not a waiter and that he had the capability to turn the plane around.

Ghansham claimed in a YouTube interview that he told the flight attendant: “You must be God, so you do it."

Moments later, the pilot announced that the plane was returning to JFK Airport, where the passenger said he was removed from the flight and interviewed by authorities before being allowed to leave.

In an email to The Post, an American Airlines representative described Ghansham as a “disruptive passenger" who forced the flight to return to the city.

“Safety and security are our top priorities, and we thank our customers for their understanding and our team members for their professionalism in managing a difficult situation," the spokesperson wrote.

But Ghansham took issue with the characterization.

“There was not a disruption. I never got up. There was not an argument, there was not a confrontation, nobody touched each other. He was wearing a mask. He wasn’t even loud. It was just his pride," he said in the video.

Two days after the flight, the airline offered Ghansham an apology and provided him with 10,000 free miles as compensation, Stabroek News reported.

“We are writing to follow up with you about the delay of flight AA2557 on July 18, 2023. We recognize that many of our customers’ important plans were significantly affected, and for that, we are very sorry," a letter posted by the outlet reads.