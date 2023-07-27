American Airlines flight returns to NYC within 2 hours, reason - ‘disruptive’ passenger called cabin crew ‘waiter’2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:34 PM IST
A flight in New York returned to the airport to remove a disruptive passenger who called a cabin crew member a ‘waiter.’ The passenger, Joel Ghansham, claimed the crew member refused to help with his luggage and a verbal exchange ensued.
A flight in New York returned to the John F Kennedy airport, two hours after departing to unload a ‘disruptive’ passenger, who reportedly called one of the cabin crew a ‘waiter’.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×