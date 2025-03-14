American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver airport; video goes viral

A fire broke out on an American Airlines plane at Denver airport on Thursday, March 13. An American Airlines flight, stationed at Terminal C of the Denver International Airport was caught on fire. In a video that emerged online, people were seen exiting through the windows, and flames were reported near the engine of the aircraft.

On Thursday evening, the passengers of the flight were evacuated after the fire broke out, according to report by Fox News. No injuries have been reported so far.

Following the incident, American Airlines shared the details on it in a statement.

“After landing safely and taxiing to the gate at Denver International Airport (DEN), American Airlines Flight 1006 experienced an engine-related issue. The 172 customers and six crew members deplaned and are being relocated to the terminal. We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority," FOX31 quoted American Airlines.

The was headed to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport from Colorado Springs Airport. However, it was diverted to the Denver Airport. The plane was a Boeing 737-800.

Fire incidents on Boeing planes However, this is not the first time when a Boeing plane caught fire. On March 1, 2025, a FedEx cargo plane caught fire after take-off from Newark Airport in New Jersey after a bird strike, according to report by Newsweek. Following this, the FAA assured to check the possible reason for the incident.

“FedEx Flight 3609 safely returned to Newark Liberty International Airport around 8 a.m. local time on Saturday, March 1, after striking a bird while departing. The strike damaged one of the Boeing 767's engines. The flight was headed to Indianapolis. The FAA will investigate,” the FAA said in a statement to Newsweek.

On November 11, 2024, a Hainan Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner going to Shenzhen, China landed back at Fiumicino Airport in Rome after its right engine caught fire, reported the Times of India.