Home >News >World >American Airlines plans to return Boeing 737 Max to service at year-end
FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8, on a flight from Miami to New York City, comes in for landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York. (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8, on a flight from Miami to New York City, comes in for landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York. (REUTERS)

American Airlines plans to return Boeing 737 Max to service at year-end

1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2020, 12:41 PM IST Reuters

  • The Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 people
  • American Airlines said it will make customers aware that they are flying on a 737 MAX

American Airlines Group plans to return Boeing 737 Max jets to service for passenger flights by the end of this year depending on certifictaion of the aircraft from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), it said on Sunday.

The airline said it will operate a daily 737 Max flight between Miami and New York from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4, with flights available for booking from Oct. 24.

"We remain in contact with the FAA and Boeing on the certification process and we'll continue to update our plans based on when the aircraft is certified," the company said in an statement.

The Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 people, but the FAA is expected to lift its grounding order at some point in November.

American Airlines said it will make customers aware that they are flying on a 737 MAX.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
An American Airlines Boeing 737-823 lands at Miami International Airport, Monday, (AP)

American Airlines plans over 40,000 job cuts due to covid induced downturn

4 min read . 26 Aug 2020
A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on takeoff of an evaluation flight from Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. (REUTERS)

Boeing's 737 Max declared safe to fly by Europe’s aviation regulator

5 min read . 16 Oct 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout