Home >News >World >American Airlines plans to return Boeing 737 Max to service at year-end
FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8, on a flight from Miami to New York City, comes in for landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

American Airlines plans to return Boeing 737 Max to service at year-end

1 min read . 12:41 PM IST Reuters

  • The Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 people
  • American Airlines said it will make customers aware that they are flying on a 737 MAX

American Airlines Group plans to return Boeing 737 Max jets to service for passenger flights by the end of this year depending on certifictaion of the aircraft from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), it said on Sunday.

The airline said it will operate a daily 737 Max flight between Miami and New York from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4, with flights available for booking from Oct. 24.

"We remain in contact with the FAA and Boeing on the certification process and we'll continue to update our plans based on when the aircraft is certified," the company said in an statement.

The Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 people, but the FAA is expected to lift its grounding order at some point in November.

American Airlines said it will make customers aware that they are flying on a 737 MAX.

