American Airlines to resume US flights to Venezuela for first time since 2019 after Trump announces airspace reopening

American Airlines announced on Thursday that it intends to restart daily flights to Venezuela for the first time since 2019, pending government approval and subject to security review.

This comes weeks after US forces captured former president Nicolas Maduro during Operation Absolute Resolve.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump directed the Transportation Department to lift the current limitations that bar US flights following a conversation with Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez, according to Reuters.

Trump stated, "American citizens will be very shortly able to go to Venezuela, and they'll be safe there.”

American, which began operations in Venezuela in 1987, stated that the flights would allow for business, leisure, and humanitarian travel to the region. Prior to the suspension, it was the largest US airline operating in the country.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will reportedly go through safety assessments before flights can resume, a process expected to take several months.

On January 16, the FAA cautioned airlines to be careful when flying over Mexico, Central America, and parts of South America due to potential military activity and GPS interference risks. The FAA also noted that it had issued Notices to Airmen covering Mexico, Central American nations, Ecuador, Colombia, and parts of the eastern Pacific airspace.

(This is a developing story. More to come)