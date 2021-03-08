OPEN APP
American Airlines unveils $7.5 billion debt sale to repay government loans

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 19, 2020 An American Airlines Boeing 777 sits on the tarmac at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20, 2020. - Boeing had been working to strengthen engine covers on the 777 for about two years before last weekend's scare on a United Airlines flight, according to a report February 25, 2021. (Photo by Gianrigo MARLETTA / AFP) (AFP)
 1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2021, 11:27 PM IST Reuters

  • The company's subsidiary American Airlines Inc and AAdvantage Loyalty IP Ltd - an indirect owned subsidiary - intend to commence the offering

American Airlines Group Inc said on Monday it will sell $7.5 billion of bonds and leveraged loans backed by its loyalty program to repay U.S. government debt.

While U.S. airlines received billions of dollars in federal grants to cover payroll costs over the past year, American also secured up to $7.5 billion of term loans from the U.S. Treasury to help it navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the deal announced on Monday, American will issue a private offering of notes worth about $5 billion, half due in 2026 and half in 2029, and a $2.5 billion term loan credit facility.

Shares were up 2.4% in morning trade.

In January, the airline authorized a $1 billion stock sale, following an ongoing $1 billion offering launched in October to boost liquidity.

The company's subsidiary American Airlines Inc and AAdvantage Loyalty IP Ltd - an indirect owned subsidiary - intend to commence the offering.


