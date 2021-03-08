American Airlines unveils $7.5 billion debt sale to repay government loans

American Airlines unveils $7.5 billion debt sale to repay government loans1 min read . 11:27 PM IST
- The company's subsidiary American Airlines Inc and AAdvantage Loyalty IP Ltd - an indirect owned subsidiary - intend to commence the offering
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
American Airlines Group Inc said on Monday it will sell $7.5 billion of bonds and leveraged loans backed by its loyalty program to repay U.S. government debt.
American Airlines Group Inc said on Monday it will sell $7.5 billion of bonds and leveraged loans backed by its loyalty program to repay U.S. government debt.
While U.S. airlines received billions of dollars in federal grants to cover payroll costs over the past year, American also secured up to $7.5 billion of term loans from the U.S. Treasury to help it navigate the coronavirus pandemic.
While U.S. airlines received billions of dollars in federal grants to cover payroll costs over the past year, American also secured up to $7.5 billion of term loans from the U.S. Treasury to help it navigate the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the deal announced on Monday, American will issue a private offering of notes worth about $5 billion, half due in 2026 and half in 2029, and a $2.5 billion term loan credit facility.
Shares were up 2.4% in morning trade.
In January, the airline authorized a $1 billion stock sale, following an ongoing $1 billion offering launched in October to boost liquidity.
The company's subsidiary American Airlines Inc and AAdvantage Loyalty IP Ltd - an indirect owned subsidiary - intend to commence the offering.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.