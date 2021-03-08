Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >American Airlines unveils $7.5 billion debt sale to repay government loans

American Airlines unveils $7.5 billion debt sale to repay government loans

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 19, 2020 An American Airlines Boeing 777 sits on the tarmac at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20, 2020. - Boeing had been working to strengthen engine covers on the 777 for about two years before last weekend's scare on a United Airlines flight, according to a report February 25, 2021. (Photo by Gianrigo MARLETTA / AFP)
1 min read . 11:27 PM IST Reuters

  • The company's subsidiary American Airlines Inc and AAdvantage Loyalty IP Ltd - an indirect owned subsidiary - intend to commence the offering

American Airlines Group Inc said on Monday it will sell $7.5 billion of bonds and leveraged loans backed by its loyalty program to repay U.S. government debt.

American Airlines Group Inc said on Monday it will sell $7.5 billion of bonds and leveraged loans backed by its loyalty program to repay U.S. government debt.

While U.S. airlines received billions of dollars in federal grants to cover payroll costs over the past year, American also secured up to $7.5 billion of term loans from the U.S. Treasury to help it navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Does trade deficit signal trouble for India’s economy?

2 min read . 11:18 PM IST

Scheme for farmers, loan waiver and jobs in 'please-all' Punjab budget

5 min read . 11:09 PM IST

New York City high school students to return to classroom on March 22: Mayor

1 min read . 10:53 PM IST

Mint Lite | Myanmar crisis, cost of child abuse, China legal tool kit & more

4 min read . 10:48 PM IST

While U.S. airlines received billions of dollars in federal grants to cover payroll costs over the past year, American also secured up to $7.5 billion of term loans from the U.S. Treasury to help it navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Does trade deficit signal trouble for India’s economy?

2 min read . 11:18 PM IST

Scheme for farmers, loan waiver and jobs in 'please-all' Punjab budget

5 min read . 11:09 PM IST

New York City high school students to return to classroom on March 22: Mayor

1 min read . 10:53 PM IST

Mint Lite | Myanmar crisis, cost of child abuse, China legal tool kit & more

4 min read . 10:48 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Under the deal announced on Monday, American will issue a private offering of notes worth about $5 billion, half due in 2026 and half in 2029, and a $2.5 billion term loan credit facility.

Shares were up 2.4% in morning trade.

In January, the airline authorized a $1 billion stock sale, following an ongoing $1 billion offering launched in October to boost liquidity.

The company's subsidiary American Airlines Inc and AAdvantage Loyalty IP Ltd - an indirect owned subsidiary - intend to commence the offering.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.