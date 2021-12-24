American author Joan Didion, whose essays, memoirs, novels and screenplays chronicled contemporary American society has died at the age of 87. Her publisher Knopf informed on Thursday in a statement that the cause of death was Parkinson’s disease.

Joan Didion, famously know for novels including, “A Book of Common Prayer" and non-fiction works like "Miami" and "Salvador" was presented the National Medal of Arts in 2013 by President Barack Obama.

Known for her air of casual glamour and writerly cool, at the age of 80 in 2015, the French fashion house Celine used Joan Didion as a model in an ad campaign for its sunglasses.

She was responsible for the a more personalised narrative style writing, as she first emerged as a writer in the late 1960s as an early practitioner of "new journalism," which allowed writers to take a narrative, more personalized perspective.

Her 1968 essay collection "Slouching Toward Bethlehem," a title borrowed from poet William Butler Yeats, looked at the culture of her native California. The title essay offered an unsympathetic view of the emerging hippie culture in San Francisco and a New York Times review called the book "some of the finest magazine pieces published by anyone in this country in recent years."

Didion was typically photographed in oversized sunglasses or lounging nonchalantly with a cigarette dangling from a hand. She was 80 in 2015 when the French fashion house Celine used her as a model in an ad campaign for its sunglasses.

British writer Martin Amis referred to Didion as the "poet of the Great Californian Emptiness" and she was especially incisive in writing about the state. Her 1970 novel "Play It as It Lays" showed Los Angeles, through the eyes of a troubled actor, to be glamorous and vapid while the 2003 essay collection "Where I Was From" was about the culture of the state, as well as herself and her family's long history there.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.