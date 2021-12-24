American author, fashion icon Joan Didion dies at 87

British writer Martin Amis referred to Didion as the "poet of the Great Californian Emptiness" and she was especially incisive in writing about the state. Her 1970 novel "Play It as It Lays" showed Los Angeles, through the eyes of a troubled actor, to be glamorous and vapid while the 2003 essay collection "Where I Was From" was about the culture of the state, as well as herself and her family's long history there.