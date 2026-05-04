American forces destroy half a dozen Iranian small boats, shoot down several missiles: Admiral Brad Cooper

American forces neutralized half a dozen Iranian small boats and downed several cruise missiles and drones launched by Tehran as the Pentagon initiated a mission to secure maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz, Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of Central Command, announced Monday.

Cooper said he "strongly advised" Iranian personnel to maintain their distance from US military hardware throughout the ongoing maneuvers.

"The IRGC has launched multiple cruise missiles, drones, and small boats at ships we are protecting. We have defeated each and every one of those threats through the clinical application of defensive munitions," he said.

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Additionally, he confirmed that the US-led blockade of Iran—restricting all vessels from entering or exiting Iranian ports—is still being enforced and has currently surpassed its projected effectiveness.

The military assisted two US-flagged vessels in navigating the Strait of Hormuz during an expanded initiative to secure a corridor through that critical passage, the head of US Central Command informed the press.

Cooper said that Iran attempted to interfere with ships within the region throughout the preceding 12 hours, though US forces effectively countered both drone and missile strikes.

“The US military has the clear advantage,” Cooper said.

When questioned if these skirmishes signaled the end of a nearly month-long truce between the United States and Iran, Cooper maintained that American resources stationed nearby continue to function strictly as a defensive presence.

"If you're escorting a ship, you're playing kind of one on one. I think we have a much better defensive arrangement in this process," he said.

"We have a much broader defensive package than you would have ever if you were just escorting."

UAE says Iran resumes attacks The United Arab Emirates, a vital American partner, reported being targeted by Iran for the first time since a precarious truce began in early April.

These strikes seemed to retaliate against U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent push to unlock the strait, a pivotal channel for international energy.

The UAE Defense Ministry stated Iran fired four cruise missiles; three were intercepted while one crashed into the ocean. In the eastern emirate of Fujairah, officials said an Iranian drone ignited a fire at a major oil plant, injuring three Indian citizens. Meanwhile, the British military noted two cargo ships on fire near the UAE.

Shattering Iran's grip on the passage would soothe global financial anxieties and strip Tehran of significant strategic influence. However, these maneuvers also threaten to restart the total warfare that began when the U.S. and Israel initially struck Iran on Feb. 28, causing the strait's closure.

Iran's functional shutdown of the waterway, situated between Iran and Oman, has triggered a surge in global fuel costs and shaken the world economy.

The U.S.-led Joint Maritime Information Center had advised ships Monday to cross the strait in Oman’s waters, saying it had set up an “enhanced security area.”