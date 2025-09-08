American passenger arrested for secretly taking ‘inappropriate’ photos of female cabin crew on board

A 53-year-old man was arrested on a Cathay Pacific flight. The American passenger is accused of secretly taking upskirt photos of the cabin crew.

The incident happened on a CX563 flight on September 8. A passenger noticed a phone-like device attached to the suspect’s shoe and alerted the crew, according to the South China Morning Post.

The suspect reportedly tried to head towards the toilet when he realised he was under suspicion.

Police boarded the plane and detained both the suspect and the witness for questioning. The female victim, 26, reported the case at 3:51 PM. The flight landed at Hong Kong airport around 4 PM.

Police confirmed that the man had been arrested on suspicion of unlawful recording of intimate parts. He is currently being held for questioning, SCMP reported.

Also Read | Mother and daughter killed with scissors in Delhi's Rohini

The case has been handed over to the airport district crime investigation team for further probe. The airline staff cooperated fully with the authorities after the report.

Another similar incident This is not the first time Cathay Pacific has been involved in an upskirt incident. Interestingly, it was also reported on September 8, but in 2016.

Allegedly, a Cathay Pacific flight attendant was sexually harassed by her manager. The woman was on ground duty due to pregnancy. She was called by her manager to help with his computer.

As she bent down, she saw him place his iPhone near her skirt. She stopped him immediately and informed the company management. Management assured her of an internal probe.

However, after discussing with her husband, a Cathay Pacific pilot, she went to the police with support from the Flight Attendants' Union. The suspect, a 39-year-old American, was arrested but later released on bail.

“We do not tolerate any form of harassment and take this issue very seriously. An urgent internal inquiry has been launched, and we supported the staff concerned to report the matter to the police,” SCMP quoted a Cathay Pacific spokesman as saying at that time.