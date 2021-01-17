Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >American students’ love affair with China cools as political tensions rise
Representational image

American students’ love affair with China cools as political tensions rise

6 min read . 04:06 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

A decline in interest coincides with a deterioration in relations between Beijing and Washington

Mike Thompson was all set to go to Beijing last year with Fulbright funding to research how the Chinese government recruits and trains its officials.

When the US suspended in July all Fulbright programs in China, part of sanctions over Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong, his Fulbright program offered him and some other China-focused scholars opportunities to move their field work to Taiwan. Mr. Thompson, a 30-year-old University of Michigan doctoral student whose first trip to China was in 2009, was able to switch his topic to Taiwan’s bureaucracy but was disappointed with the Trump administration’s decision.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi government plans 'rent a bike' scheme for tourists, draft scheme next week

1 min read . 04:39 PM IST

Railways officer, 2 others arrested by CBI for 'demanding' 1-crore bribe

1 min read . 04:43 PM IST

Footfall to Taj Mahal dropped by 76% in 2020 due to COVID-19 situation

1 min read . 04:34 PM IST

Coinbase, MEVP invest in Middle East crypto-asset startup Rain

1 min read . 04:34 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.