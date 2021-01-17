American students’ love affair with China cools as political tensions rise

American students’ love affair with China cools as political tensions rise6 min read . 04:06 PM IST
A decline in interest coincides with a deterioration in relations between Beijing and Washington
Mike Thompson was all set to go to Beijing last year with Fulbright funding to research how the Chinese government recruits and trains its officials.
When the US suspended in July all Fulbright programs in China, part of sanctions over Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong, his Fulbright program offered him and some other China-focused scholars opportunities to move their field work to Taiwan. Mr. Thompson, a 30-year-old University of Michigan doctoral student whose first trip to China was in 2009, was able to switch his topic to Taiwan’s bureaucracy but was disappointed with the Trump administration’s decision.
