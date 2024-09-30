Americans are more reliant than ever on government aid
Aaron Zitner , Jon Kamp , Brian McGill , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 30 Sep 2024, 02:34 PM IST
SummaryAn aging population and economic distress have increased dependence on federal and state support. Here’s why that matters for the 2024 election.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Americans’ reliance on government support is soaring, driven by programs such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less