Americans rush to buy TVs, soy sauce, Lululemon workout gear

Cedar Roach promptly checked out on $244 of workout sets from Lululemon (a Canadian brand) and a $150 sweater from House of Sunny (a U.K. brand) while Trump’s press conference played over the radio. Her boyfriend, Sean MacKenzie, ran out to buy three eight-packs of Guinness, filling up their refrigerator’s vegetable drawer with cans.

“I knew what was vulnerable and what I wanted, so I wasn’t going to delay," said Roach, a 22-year-old public-policy major at Southern Methodist University. She said that the tariff news has been the talk of the campus—especially for its potential impact on alcohol prices—and that she and her friends have been watching the stock market and worrying about the economy they are set to graduate into.

“This is the only time in my four years of being on campus where I’ve heard people who aren’t even interested in politics or the economy talking about it," said Roach, who works part time for the global trade division of a consulting firm.

Consumers couldn’t predict Covid-era price increases. With tariffs, they aren’t taking any chances. Economists said tariffs will likely raise prices consumers pay for produce, clothing, electronics, cars and many other goods.

Americans were already on edge leading up to Trump’s announcement of 10% baseline tariffs on most imported goods and higher rates for other countries, including China and India. Expectations of inflation soared in the University of Michigan’s March survey of consumer sentiment, despite a slowdown in month-over-month price increases in February. Still, many seemed to be taking a wait-and-see approach before adjusting their spending, thinking that the president was using trade-war threats as a negotiating tactic.

Cedar Roach bought Lululemon gear while Sean MacKenzie stocked up on Guinness.

Wednesday was when threats finally turned into reality for lots of people who weren’t paying close attention to tariff news before, said Peter Atwater, an adjunct economics lecturer at William & Mary. “Just like Tom Hanks getting Covid was the tipping point five years ago," he said.

On the Bluesky social-media platform on Wednesday afternoon, Mark Cuban, the billionaire businessman and TV personality, suggested to his followers that they might want to start stockpiling. “From toothpaste to soap, anything you can find storage space for, buy before they have to replenish inventory," Cuban said in a post. “Even if it’s made in the USA, they will jack up the price and blame it on tariffs."

At supermarkets and electronics stores, some customers seemed to be heeding Cuban’s advice, lugging packed carts through parking lots. Others went about their day-to-day shopping, saying they would deal with price increases if and when they started showing up on the shelves.

Noel Peguero says now is the time to buy.

When 50-year-old Noel Peguero heard about the tariffs, he took action. From Wednesday night through Thursday morning, Peguero estimates he spent around $3,000 on electronics, car parts, gardening equipment and other household items.

“Now is the time to buy," Peguero said as he loaded a 40-inch television from Hisense, a Chinese brand, into his minivan outside a Best Buy in Queens.

Picking up the $217 television was a hard-won victory. He tried two other locations in the New York area, where the item was out of stock by the time he arrived. When he called the Queens store, he was informed it only had one left. “I called the guy and begged, ‘Save it for me, please,’" said Peguero, who lives in Queens and works at a school as a parent coordinator.

At a Costco in New Orleans on Wednesday evening, Andrea Sanabria was loading up on groceries for her family of three, with another on the way. Much of her purchasing was geared to the toddler she was holding on her hip.

“I’m stocking up mainly on the things she constantly grabs at," said Sanabria, a 29-year-old stay-at-home mom, adding that she plans to freeze some of the produce to make it last longer. A $10.49 bag of avocados the toddler pointed to was a particular sore spot, Sanabria said. With only her husband’s income as a counselor at a group home to live on, Sanabria said she is going to have to be more strategic about the family’s purchasing habits, buying more in bulk and avoiding eating out altogether.

“There’s so much to worry about," she said.

Wendy Walsh thought that the worst part of tariffs would be her Canadian family’s refusal to visit the U.S. The only financial impact she was initially expecting was budgeting for family trips to Ottawa for the next few Christmases.

After Trump’s announcement Wednesday, she realized tariffs could have more drastic impacts on her budget. She spent Thursday morning buying up her entire Amazon wish list.

“My dad used to call this going broke saving money," said the 62-year-old psychology professor at California State University, Channel Islands, who splits her time between Los Angeles and Jacksonville, Ore.

Her online shopping cart total of $578 included sconces, bathroom sink stoppers and a duvet cover from what seemed to Walsh to be international brands. “I feel very stocked up and ready to go," she said.

In Oro Valley, Ariz., Kelley Long, a financial coach, said she has been fielding more unusual money questions from clients and friends over the past few weeks than at any other point in her career. A friend recently pulled her aside at a game night to ask how much cash she should be keeping at home. (Just enough to go buy groceries during a blackout, or for an unexpected tip for a delivery person, Long said.) Others have asked about offshoring their accounts and converting currency to gold and bitcoin.

“There is this sense of, ‘What can we do to control this?’ " Long said. Her response: Probably not very much. “The only thing you really have is your resiliency if the absolute worst happens," she said, “Get good sleep, take care of yourself so you can withstand economic hardship. Don’t go into debt to stock up."

Two moves Long did make, she said, were to buy an extra $62 canister of asthma medication for her longhair tabby, Larry, that she gets from Canada, and to rush a replacement on her house’s 25-year-old roof. Her roofer told her she only had 48 hours to make a decision on the quote he gave her, because he was worried about tariffs making materials more expensive.

As the chief executive of a Chinese medicine company and the mom of two, Jiaming Ju, 39, is worried about tariffs’ effects on her personal life and her business. Her company was already hit by manufacturing price increases during Covid. And then, in January, she lost her home in the L.A. wildfires. She said the worst part now is the uncertainty about which regulations will apply.

“This will just be a triple, quadruple whammy in so many ways," she said.

In addition to trying to stock up on Chinese herbs for her business and her family, Ju is putting together an order from Weee, an Asian food delivery market. She plans to buy 20 bottles of soy sauce, 10 of oyster sauce, and to load up on the seaweed her children, ages 4 and 6, love to snack on.

“America is amazing because of the amount of choices we have on a daily basis," said Ju, who moved to the U.S. from China 15 years ago for graduate school.

“When it comes to groceries, we shop the world," she said. “And now, that has to change."

Write to Rachel Wolfe at rachel.wolfe@wsj.com and Xavier Martinez at xavier.martinez@wsj.com