Americans rush to buy TVs, soy sauce, Lululemon workout gear

In Oro Valley, Ariz., Kelley Long, a financial coach, said she has been fielding more unusual money questions from clients and friends over the past few weeks than at any other point in her career. A friend recently pulled her aside at a game night to ask how much cash she should be keeping at home. (Just enough to go buy groceries during a blackout, or for an unexpected tip for a delivery person, Long said.) Others have asked about offshoring their accounts and converting currency to gold and bitcoin.