Americans to start receiving Covid relief from next week: Treasury Secretary

A new round of pandemic relief cheques for Americans will start going out next week, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday.

Congress is expected to give final approval to a $900 billion stimulus package later Monday that will include payments of $600 to all Americans.

"People are going to see this money by the beginning of the next week," Mnuchin said on CNBC.

That amounts to "$2,400 for a family of four much needed relief just in time for the holidays".

Congressional leaders reached a deal on Sunday on a roughly $900 billion spending package to bolster the U.S. economy amid the continued coronavirus pandemic giving lawmakers a short timetable to review and pass the second largest economic-rescue measure in the nation’s history.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer announced the accord Sunday. The legislative text was still being written, but the House was expected to vote on it Monday, followed by the Senate.

The plan would provide direct payments of $600 to most Americans and $300-per-week in enhanced unemployment benefits through March, according to lawmakers and aides. Expiring programs for gig workers and the long-term unemployed also would continue.

There would be $284 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program that provides forgivable loans to small businesses. The package includes money for transportation -- including for airlines -- vaccine distribution, schools and universities, and food aid.

A last-minute dispute over the Federal Reserve’s emergency lending authority threatened to derail an agreement until a compromise late Saturday cleared the way for the broader deal.

The agreement came together after multiple rounds of negotiations over the past week among Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also took part in the talks.

The relief plan will be attached to a $1.4 trillion bill that would fund the federal government through the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2021. The haggling over the relief package forced Congress to twice pass temporary funding for government operations. Late Sunday, President Donald Trump signed a one-day extension of government funding that was passed earlier in the evening by the House and Senate to give lawmakers time for votes on Monday.

