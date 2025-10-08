Americans’ use of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs cuts sugar intake, hits sugar beet farmers: Report

For decades, sugar beets have been a vital crop for American farmers, providing over half of the country’s domestic sugar and offering a buffer against volatile markets for corn, soybeans, and wheat. But Reuters reports that this year, a decline in US sugar consumption combined with excess imports has led to a surplus. Refined beet sugar prices have dropped 33% compared with last year—the lowest since 2019—with stockpiles expected to remain high through at least 2026.

Experts point to a long-term decline in sugar intake, intensified by inflation and the growing popularity of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs. Nearly 9% of Americans now take medications like Wegovy and Ozempic, spending 6% less on candy and chocolate and 10% less on sweet baked goods, according to a study by OC&C Strategy Consultants, Reuters stated.

“All of a sudden consumers were starting to buy less food at the grocery store, so food manufacturing companies needed less sugar,” Robert Johansson, former USDA chief economist and director of economics and policy analysis for the American Sugar Alliance, was quoted.

Farmers grapple with low prices The decline in demand has hit farmers hard. Michigan grower Clint Hagen said, “You need to consume it in moderation, just like anything else. Our product’s natural. We'll let the science dictate that.”

Hagen, facing likely losses, is delaying equipment upgrades to survive another season. He added, “If you're sick and tired of sugar beets right now and you want out, you need to find somebody to buy those acres away from you.”

Minnesota farmer Neil Rockstad described the financial strain: “Knowing that you put all that time and work into it and aren't going to pull any profit out of it, but hopefully enough that you can stay in business for another season, yeah, it's frustrating.”

Idaho farmer Galen Lee also expressed concerns: “I think break-even would be the best on sugar beets. And usually they're the crop that helps carry the mortgage for everything else and pay the bills.”

Rising costs add pressure Sugar beet production is expensive, requiring specialized equipment, high fertility, fungicides, and herbicides. Tariffs on imported chemicals and machinery have further driven up costs. Hagen noted he needed seven or eight fungicide applications this summer, up from three or four in previous years.

GLP-1 drugs interfere with medical imaging

Beyond the economic impact, GLP-1 drugs may have unintended consequences for healthcare. Research presented at the 38th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM 2025) shows these drugs can complicate PET-CT scans, used to detect cancer.

“These medications alter glucose metabolism, gastric motility and sympathetic tone, which may lead to unique uptake patterns on PET-CT,” said Dr. Peter Strouhal, Medical Director at Alliance Medical Ltd. “We noticed unusual uptake in one of our patients on a GLP-1 agonist, which prompted a wider review across our network. We found that these altered patterns are increasingly common, yet there is currently no national or international guidance addressing this emerging issue.”

Patient risks Misinterpreting scans could lead to unnecessary tests, incorrect cancer staging, and treatment delays. Dr. Strouhal explained, “Recognising the characteristic uptake associated with GLP-1 agonists helps avoid unnecessary anxiety and interventions, ensuring patients receive the right care, at the right time, without detours or doubt.”