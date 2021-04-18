America’s longest war: A visual history of 19 years in Afghanistan
- U.S. forces are set to withdraw amid questions whether the current peace can hold
The war in Afghanistan has spanned the administrations of presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. A few months into his administration, President Biden announced a full U.S. troop withdrawal by Sept. 11, the 20-year anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.
“I’m now the fourth United States president to preside over American troop presence in Afghanistan," Mr. Biden said. “Two Republicans, two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth."
