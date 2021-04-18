Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >America’s longest war: A visual history of 19 years in Afghanistan

America’s longest war: A visual history of 19 years in Afghanistan

Premium
AP Photo
16 min read . 08:00 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

  • U.S. forces are set to withdraw amid questions whether the current peace can hold

The war in Afghanistan has spanned the administrations of presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. A few months into his administration, President Biden announced a full U.S. troop withdrawal by Sept. 11, the 20-year anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

“I’m now the fourth United States president to preside over American troop presence in Afghanistan," Mr. Biden said. “Two Republicans, two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth."

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Mumbai records nearly 8,500 new covid-19 cases, 1,188 buildings sealed

1 min read . 07:57 PM IST
Premium

'Oxygen has become an emergency in Delhi': Kejriwal on supply shortage amid Covid surge

2 min read . 07:41 PM IST
Premium

Commerce Min to meet exporters on Apr 20 to discuss export scenario

1 min read . 07:36 PM IST
Premium

India, Israel, US can carve out trilateral cooperation on defence technology: report

3 min read . 07:30 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.