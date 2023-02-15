As the whole world celebrated Valentine’s Day with their partners on February 14, some of America’s most eligible billionaires found themselves single on that day. Capable of spending billions to make his Valentine’s Day special, Airbnb founder Brian Chesky was one of them.

The co-founder of the online marketplace of finding home stays, is America’s one of the most eligible and charming billionaires, reports Forbes. Brian Chesky enjoys a net worth of $9.1 billion. Currently, the 41-year-old only enjoys the company of his golden retriever Sophy and was rumoured of dating Elissa Patel in recent years. Last year, he offered a room in his San Francisco home on Airbnb ‘Stay with me’ in a shrewd publicity stunt.

Here are other America’s eligible billionaires, according to Forbes.

Elon Musk

Another eligible billionaire is the one about whom no one can stop talking about. He is none other than Twitter CEO Elon Musk. From his Twitter ownership to contributing in the dawn of the new age of AI with ChatGPT, Elon Musk is the global news maker.

Sitting on a whopping 187.2 billion of net worth, Elon Musk was divorced thrice and is father of ten prodigious children. Even after all of this, the world’s richest man is still looking for love. “IF I am not in love, if I am not with a long-term companion, I cannot be happy. I will never be happy without having someone. Going to sleep alone kills me," Musk told Rolling Stone, reported Forbes.

Jack Dorsey

The former Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey has a net worth of $4.9 billion and generally remains reserved about his private relationships. He has been linked with many women over the years, reported Forbes. Apart from his well established tech business, Jack Dorsey also tried his hands in the payments company Block along with being a licensed massage therapist. However, his date won’t be able to enjoy eating with him because of his habit of eating once in a day.

Kim Kardashian

With a net worth of $1.7 billion, Kim Kardashian runs a successful shapewear brand, Skim. It has been valued at $3.2 billion by Forbes. Despite being a successful women, Kim Kardashian had to turbulent personal life where she married thrice but couldn’t work with any of the guys. Her recent divorce is with rapper Kanye West. However, she remains hopeful to find ‘the One’.

“I think my next route, I feel like I have to go to different places. Clearly, it's not working, whatever I'm doing," she told Late Late Show host James Corden in September.

Tyler Perry

The self-made billionaire has a net worth of $1 billion and has proved his mettle as director, actor, producer, and playwright. The 53-year-old ended his 11 years of marriage after divorcing Gelila Bekele.

Laurene Powell Jobs

After the death of Steve Jobs, Laurene Powell Jobs, devoted herself to her work as an investor and the founder of Emerson Collective. However, she also dated several men after the death of her husband since 2011. The list also has people like former Boston mayor Adrian Fenty and Eleven Madison Park chef, Daniel Humm. But she chose to stay single. As a sports enthusiast, Laurene Powell Jobs also holds 20% stakes in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of NBA’s Washington Wizards.

Melinda French Gates

After ending her 27 years of marriage in 2021, Melinda French Gates remains to be devoted towards the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the world’s largest private charitable organisation. As his ex-husband is in news for dating Paula Hurd, widow of ex-Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, Melinda French Gates was reportedly dating former Fox correspondent Jon Du Pre at the end of 2022.