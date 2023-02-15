America's most eligible billionaires: Musk, Brian Chesky, Kardashian top list

Jack Dorsey

The former Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey has a net worth of $4.9 billion and generally remains reserved about his private relationships. He has been linked with many women over the years, reported Forbes. Apart from his well established tech business, Jack Dorsey also tried his hands in the payments company Block along with being a licensed massage therapist. However, his date won’t be able to enjoy eating with him because of his habit of eating once in a day.