Home >News >World >Americas region sees record 1.5 million COVID-19 cases in 7 days: WHO
Americas reported more than 1.5 million cases of COVID-19 in the last 7 days (REUTERS)
Americas reported more than 1.5 million cases of COVID-19 in the last 7 days (REUTERS)

Americas region sees record 1.5 million COVID-19 cases in 7 days: WHO

1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2020, 09:58 PM IST Reuters

  • The rapid surge of infections in the United States continues and cases have accelerated in countries of North, Central and South America

BRASILIA: The Americas reported more than 1.5 million cases of COVID-19 in the last 7 days, the highest weekly number since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization regional branch PAHO said on Wednesday.

The rapid surge of infections in the United States continues and cases have accelerated in countries of North, Central and South America, PAHO said. In Canada, infections are rising particularly among the elderly and indigenous communities, PAHO Assistant Director Jarbas Barbosa said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

