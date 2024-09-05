America’s space force is preparing for the risk of war
Warren P. Strobel , Brett Forrest , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 05 Sep 2024, 03:08 PM IST
SummaryA military branch established by Trump emerges from the shadows as China and Russia build arsenals of weapons that could target American military and civilian satellites.
PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo.—Space Force Col. Raj Agrawal commands a 500-person military unit with teams located around the world that track every man-made object in orbit, watching for potential threats.
