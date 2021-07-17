America’s spending recovery isn’t uniform

Moreover, this shift in spending patterns is probably only partially reflected in the retail sales figures. The only category in Friday’s report that counts as services spending is restaurants and bars, but their sales only count for about 11% of the report’s measure of sales. Overall services spending, which includes everything from housing costs to dental visits to hair cuts, accounts for about two thirds of overall consumer spending. And many of the services categories not included in the retail sales report, such as hotel stays, airfares and movie tickets, are probably registering reopening-related spending increases.