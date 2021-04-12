Amid a wave of hacks, Biden moves to fill key cyber posts
- President expected to nominate NSA veterans to key positions
President Biden is expected to name two former National Security Agency officials to high-level cybersecurity positions Monday, as the White House looks to round out its personnel on an issue it has said is a priority in the wake of two recent hacks linked to foreign governments, according to people familiar with the matter.
Mr. Biden is expected to nominate Jen Easterly, a former senior counterterrorism and cybersecurity official at NSA with experience at the Obama White House, to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, according to the people familiar with the matter. CISA is an arm of the Department of Homeland Security responsible for election security and protecting civilian government networks from hackers.
