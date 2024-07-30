‘Amid all the grief..,’ Book reveals Princess Kate’s ‘hardest’ juncture with Meghan Markle

  Book reveals Princess Kate's 'hardest' juncture with Meghan Markle

Published30 Jul 2024, 01:13 PM IST
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales travels along The Mall to the Trooping the Color ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, London, Saturday, June 15, 2024. Britain is putting on a display of birthday pageantry for King Charles III, a military parade that is the Princess of Wales’ first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis early this year. (James Manning/PA via AP)
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales travels along The Mall to the Trooping the Color ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, London, Saturday, June 15, 2024.

According to a new biography, Princess Kate found it extremely challenging to display unity with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

According to a report by Newsweek, following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022, Prince William invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and Kate in viewing floral tributes.

This marked the first time the four royals had been seen together in public since Harry and Meghan's final engagement as working royals at the Commonwealth Day Service in March 2020. Royal author Robert Jobson details Kate's emotional response in his upcoming book Catherine, the Princess of Wales, set to be released by Pegasus in America on August 6.

“Amid all the grief at the Queen's death, William, now Prince of Wales and heir to the throne, took decisive action. Picking up the phone to Harry, he suggested that they and their wives put on a show of unity for the sake of their late grandmother by viewing the floral tributes at Windsor together. Harry accepted,” it added.

“The resulting images suggested they'd all slipped back into their Fab Four routine, but Catherine later admitted to a member of the Royal Family that such was the extent of ill-feeling between the couples, the walkabout had been the hardest thing she'd ever had to do.”

Kate has attended Wimbledon every year since her marriage to Prince William in 2011, with the exception of the 2013 events, which she missed when a doctor advised her to relax before giving birth to Prince George.

First Published:30 Jul 2024, 01:13 PM IST
