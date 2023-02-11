Days after shooting down a Chinese ‘spy’ balloon flying over the US, fighter jets have now taken down an unidentified object off the northern coast of Alaska. Officials clarified that it was not similar in size or shape to the high-altitude surveillance balloon that was taken down off the coast of South Carolina on February 4.

The object's origin remained unknown with officials stating that it had posed a "reasonable threat to civilian air traffic". The US Northern Command has now begun a recovery operation in a mix of ice and snow.

Here's everything you need to know about the incident:

1. The aerial object had been the size of a small car, flying with payloads at a height of about 40,000 feet. It was first spotted on Thursday after entering US territorial airspace and waters, with F-35 fighter jets being sent to investigate.

2. "The object had been travelling northeasterly across Alaska when fighter aircrafts made two separate efforts to get close and evaluate it - first on Thursday night and then again on Friday morning. According to officials both excursions yielded 'limited' information.

3. Officials said the object was far smaller than last week's balloon, did not appear to be maneuverable and was traveling at a much lower altitude. US pilots who flew up to observe it determined it didn’t appear to be manned.

4. With commercial airliners and private jets being able to fly as high as 45,000 feet, officials said that the object had posed a “reasonable threat".

5. Based on the advice of the Pentagon, President Biden had believed it posed enough of a concern to shoot it out of the sky — primarily because of the potential risk to civilian aircrafts. Biden on Friday said only that “It was a success."

6. This is the second time in less than a week that the US has shot down an aerial object hovering within its airspace. Much has been said about the Chinese ‘spy’ balloon that was taken down last week with Beijing admitting ownership but insisting that it was a stray weather balloon. Interestingly, the balloon was first detected within US airspace on January 28 as it hovered north of the Aleutian Islands in Alaska.

7. While officials insisted that it was too early to rule out possibilities, retired US Air Force Colonel Cedric Leighton told CNN that the latest object was somewhat different from the Chinese ‘spy’ balloon. Based on the currently available description, the former official noted that it did not have the ‘kind of connective capability’ that the balloon did.

8. The twin downings in such close succession are extraordinary, and reflect heightened concerns over China's surveillance program and public pressure on Biden to take a tough stand against it.

9. The White House has drawn distinctions between the two objects. so far without divulging details about its origin and purpose. While the US military had waited several days before taking down the Chinese ‘spy’ balloon, this operation was carried out far faster. Because it was much smaller than its predecessor, there had been fewer safety concerns about downing it over land. The decision was made to shoot it down whenever was possible.

10. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet Friday that he had been briefed and supported the decision.

(With inputs from agencies)