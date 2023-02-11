Amid Chinese 'spy' balloon row, US downs unknown flying object in Alaska - 10 points
Based on the advice of the Pentagon, President Biden had believed it posed enough of a concern to shoot it out of the sky — primarily because of the potential risk to civilian aircrafts.
Days after shooting down a Chinese ‘spy’ balloon flying over the US, fighter jets have now taken down an unidentified object off the northern coast of Alaska. Officials clarified that it was not similar in size or shape to the high-altitude surveillance balloon that was taken down off the coast of South Carolina on February 4.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×