US court uses ChatGPT to deliver ruling
The case featured a disagreement with a health insurance provider over whether or not a child with autism should be covered for medical care.
This appears to be the first instance of a legal judgement being made with the aid of an AI text generator as a judge in Colombia, US used ChatGPT to issue a court decision. The case featured a disagreement with a health insurance provider over whether or not a child with autism should be covered for medical care.
