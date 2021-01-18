Amid Covid-19 surge, Germany to extend lockdown until mid-February, mulls curfew

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said late Sunday current measures appear to be having an effect, but that more progress is needed, comments echoed Monday by Health Minister Jens Spahn. Scholz, who is also vice chancellor, warned that mutations could have “a dramatic impact" and said he expects the shutdown in place now, which includes the closing of schools and non-essential stores, to be extended to Feb. 14.

