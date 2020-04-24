Shoppers enter and exit Costco for grocery shopping as they wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus outbreak (AP)
Shoppers enter and exit Costco for grocery shopping as they wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus outbreak (AP)

Amid Covid-19, US core capital goods orders unexpectedly rise in March

1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2020, 06:53 PM IST Reuters

  • Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, edged up 0.1% last month
  • Data for February was up to show these so-called core capital goods orders falling 0.8% instead of dropping 0.9% as previously reported

New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly rose in March, but the gains are not likely to be sustainable amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has abruptly shut down the economy and contributed to a collapse in crude oil prices.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, edged up 0.1% last month, the Commerce Department said. Data for February was up to show these so-called core capital goods orders falling 0.8% instead of dropping 0.9% as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders plunging 6.0% in March.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

