Amid the sudden surge in COVID cases, triggered by the XBB.1.16 or the Arcturus variant, experts warn of a recombinant variant XBC.1.6, touted by many to even supersede XBB.1.16. Pointing out that XBC variant has Delta strain, they said that one should avoid getting infected even in case a mild variant is circulating.

Vipin M Vashishtha, former convenor of Indian Academy of Pediatrics and consultant paediatrician at the Mangla Hospital and Research Centre, Bijnor, took to Twitter to explain, It's important to avoid a surge in even supposedly mild variants of COVID-19 because each new infection provides the virus with an opportunity to evolve and create new recombinants that can evade immunity. This is especially concerning for SARS-CoV-2.

In March 2022, a new recombinant (XBC) emerged in the Philippines and has since spread to new territories. This recombinant could have emerged by a confection with Delta and BA.2 in an immunocompromised individual, which could have facilitated the generation of recombinants that may have further evolved and gained additional mutations.

He also tweeted, “Mind you, the most aggressive of this XBC group is XBC.1.6 (touted by many to even supersede XBB.1.16) is already dominant in few countries." Therefore, it's essential to avoid infections and not only concentrate on severe disease and deaths.

Mind you, the most aggressive of this XBC group is XBC.1.6 (touted by many to even supersede XBB.1.16) is already dominant in few countries.



So, the message is not to disregard infections to concentrate only on severe disease & deaths. 4/https://t.co/EVF1iaOXp6 — Vipin M. Vashishtha (@vipintukur) April 13, 2023

Covid in India is moving towards the endemic stage: Centre claims

India recorded 11,109 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 236 days, while the active cases increased to 49,622, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 5,31,064 with 29 deaths.

However, sources close to the Centre on Wednesday said Covid in India is moving towards the endemic stage, so the cases may keep rising for the next 10-12 days after which they will subside.

The sources said even though the cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low and expected to remain low.