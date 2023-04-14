Vipin M Vashishtha, former convenor of Indian Academy of Pediatrics and consultant paediatrician at the Mangla Hospital and Research Centre, Bijnor, took to Twitter to explain, It's important to avoid a surge in even supposedly mild variants of COVID-19 because each new infection provides the virus with an opportunity to evolve and create new recombinants that can evade immunity. This is especially concerning for SARS-CoV-2.