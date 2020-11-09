President-elect Joe Biden today said nation 'still facing a very dark winter' from COVID-19 , despite positive news on vaccines.

He added that vaccine approval process must be guided by science so public can have confidence it is safe and effective.

"With cases rising once more, it's imperative that we ramp up our production of personal protective equipment, to make sure our brave health care workers have what they need to battle safely against this virus," Biden said in a press conference today.

“I implore you, wear a mask. Do it for yourself. Do it for your neighbour. A mask is not a political statement," Biden said, adding that he would spare no effort to turn the pandemic around once he is sworn in.

Biden, in his press conference, also spoke about the newly appointed COVID-19 task force and pandemic plans.

"The bottom line, I will spare no effort to turn this pandemic around once we’re sworn in January 20," he said.

While announcing the transition of COVID-19 advisory board, he said that the board "comprised of distinguished public health experts," to develop "a blueprint that we can put in place as soon as Kamala and are sworn into office."

Meanwhile, earlier today, Pharma giant Pfizer and BioNTech today announced their Covid-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, has prevented more than 90% of infections in a study of tens of thousands of volunteers in Phase 3 trials, the most encouraging scientific advance so far in the battle against the coronavirus.

The two companies became the first drugmakers to release successful trial data.

"The mRNA-based vaccine candidate demonstrated evidence of efficacy against COVID-19 in participants without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, based on the first interim efficacy analysis conducted on November 8, 2020 by an external, independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) from the Phase 3 clinical study," the company said in a statement.

The preliminary results pave the way for the companies to seek an emergency-use authorization from regulators if further research shows the shot is also safe.

However, in a statement released earlier, Biden hailed as a cause for "hope" the news that a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was 90% effective -- but warned of a long battle still ahead.

"I congratulate the brilliant women and men who helped produce this breakthrough and to give us such cause for hope," Biden said in a statement, adding that he received advance notice of the announcement on Sunday night.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via