Amid death rumours, ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan's sister Noreen Niazi compares Pakistan rule with Nazi Germany: Video

The rumours around former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's death are doing rounds on social media suggesting that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been killed in Adiala Jail. One of the three sisters of jailed cricketer-turned-politician, Noreen Niazi, expressed anguish over the uncertainty about her brother's health.

Advertisement

Highlighting that the authorities haven't allowed her and others to meet him for over four weeks, she said, “We don't know anything. They are not telling us anything, nor are they letting anybody meet him. His party's people went there because they had a meeting scheduled, but they were not allowed inside,” ANI reported.

Suggesting that authorities are withholding access to reach him, she added, “We have not been allowed to meet him for the last four weeks. We got to know that news was circulating in India that he had been killed.”

Accusing Pakistan government of deliberately holding information, she alleged that police have been given free hand to deal with those standing with Imran Khan.

Criticising the incidents related to police brutality and oppression, she said, “Censorship in Pakistan is so extreme that they apprehend media people... and then oppress them so much that when they are let out, they're not even allowed to speak.”

Advertisement

Lambasting the Pakistani establishment, she noted, “Major popular names in Pakistan's media are currently outside the country. They've fled and can't return. Their accounts in Pakistan are blocked, their properties have been confiscated, and their passports have been blocked... We used to hear and read about Hitler... just like Hitler used to lock people in basements, the same thing is happening in Pakistan.”

Adiala Jail administration reacts on death rumours around imprisoned former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Adiala Jail administration on November 26 said former PM remains lodged in the Rawalpindi jail and alleged that the death rumours were "baseless". Dismissing speculation over Imran Khan's death, Adiala Jail officials said, “He is fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention.”

Advertisement

Officials from the Rawalpindi prison in a statement said that there is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala jail, Pakistani news portal Geo reported.