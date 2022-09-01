Amid flight cancellations and delays, new online dashboard to help flyers with best compensation2 min read . 05:51 PM IST
The new dashboard comes as a result of the extensive pressure campaign by US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
The new dashboard comes as a result of the extensive pressure campaign by US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
US Department of Transportation launched a customer service dashboard on Thursday to help vacationers ahead of Labour day weekend. The launch of the new dashboard comes amid reports of mass flight cancellations and delays.
US Department of Transportation launched a customer service dashboard on Thursday to help vacationers ahead of Labour day weekend. The launch of the new dashboard comes amid reports of mass flight cancellations and delays.
The new dashboard has been designed to allow travellers to choose the airlines, which offer them the best compensation in case of cancellations.
The new dashboard has been designed to allow travellers to choose the airlines, which offer them the best compensation in case of cancellations.
With the dashboard, travellers can check the dashboard to see the kind of guarantees, refunds or compensation major domestic airlines offer in case of flight cancellations and delays. It compares the policies of all major domestic airlines pertaining to issues such as which airline offers meals for delays of more than three hours and which airline offers to rebook flights on the same or other airlines at no additional charge.
With the dashboard, travellers can check the dashboard to see the kind of guarantees, refunds or compensation major domestic airlines offer in case of flight cancellations and delays. It compares the policies of all major domestic airlines pertaining to issues such as which airline offers meals for delays of more than three hours and which airline offers to rebook flights on the same or other airlines at no additional charge.
The focus of the dashboard is on “controllable" cancellations or delays, i.e. the delays caused by mechanical issues, staffing shortages or delays in cleaning, fueling or baggage handling etc.
The focus of the dashboard is on “controllable" cancellations or delays, i.e. the delays caused by mechanical issues, staffing shortages or delays in cleaning, fueling or baggage handling etc.
The dashboard comes as a result of the extended pressure campaign by US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
The dashboard comes as a result of the extended pressure campaign by US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Talking about the dashboard Buttigieg said “Passengers deserve transparency and clarity on what to expect from an airline when there is a cancelation or disruption,".
Talking about the dashboard Buttigieg said “Passengers deserve transparency and clarity on what to expect from an airline when there is a cancelation or disruption,".
He further adds that the dashboard will help travellers easily understand their rights, compare airline practices, and make informed decisions.
He further adds that the dashboard will help travellers easily understand their rights, compare airline practices, and make informed decisions.
US Department of Transportation is hoping that the dashboard encourages competition among airlines which could lead to them offering more transparency and better protection for customers.
US Department of Transportation is hoping that the dashboard encourages competition among airlines which could lead to them offering more transparency and better protection for customers.
In 2022, 2.6% or nearly 146,000 flights have been cancelled while around 1.3 million flights have been delayed, according to reports. The rate of cancellations is up about one-third from the same period in 2019, before the pandemic, and the rate of delays is up nearly one-fourth.
In 2022, 2.6% or nearly 146,000 flights have been cancelled while around 1.3 million flights have been delayed, according to reports. The rate of cancellations is up about one-third from the same period in 2019, before the pandemic, and the rate of delays is up nearly one-fourth.
While US federal officials blame many of these disruptions on understaffing at the airlines that had encouraged their employees to quit at the start of the pandemic. On the other hand, airlines have blamed the staffing problems on Federal Aviation Administration, which employs air traffic controllers.
While US federal officials blame many of these disruptions on understaffing at the airlines that had encouraged their employees to quit at the start of the pandemic. On the other hand, airlines have blamed the staffing problems on Federal Aviation Administration, which employs air traffic controllers.
With inputs from PTI
With inputs from PTI